Experiential Marketing Conference 2025 Reveals Speaker Lineup and Exciting Agenda Updates

Experiential Marketing Conference 2025

Join industry leaders at EMC 2025 for exclusive insights on experiential marketing trends, including sensory branding and storytelling innovations.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Experiential Marketing Conference (EMC), taking place on March 13-14, 2025, at Florida International University’s Kovens Conference Center, is poised to deliver an immersive experience for marketers, business leaders, and brand strategists. This two-day conference will bring together some of the industry’s most influential figures to explore cutting-edge strategies, trends, and insights in experiential marketing.The latest updates to the conference’s agenda have revealed a dynamic mix of expert speakers, thought-provoking discussions, and hands-on sessions designed to elevate attendees’ marketing approaches. Among the notable speakers already confirmed are Jerry Brown, CEO of MadAveGroup , who will discuss the intersection of Point-of-Entry Marketing and the Customer Experience, and Caroline Fabrigas, CEO of Scent Marketing Inc. , a full-service scent and sensory marketing company, who will speak about 'The Making of the 1 Hotel Signature Scent.'In addition to these speakers, the conference will feature a diverse range of topics that cover everything from scent branding to digital user experiences, ensuring that participants gain actionable takeaways that can immediately be applied to their own marketing strategies.With an emphasis on multisensory engagement, the conference will showcase innovative approaches to connecting brands with consumers on a deeper level. Andres Martinez from Know Cultures will explore the power of storytelling as a tool for enhancing customer experience, while Spence Levy of Air Esscentials will delve into the world of private labeling and its potential to elevate brand identities.“We’re incredibly excited about the lineup we’ve curated for this year’s conference,” said Alexia Ciancio, Board Member of the Experiential Marketing Conference. “The sessions will cover a range of topics that are not only timely but incredibly relevant for brands looking to connect with their customers in a more meaningful, impactful way.”With networking opportunities throughout the event, attendees will also have the chance to connect with some of the most forward-thinking professionals in the marketing world. The conference is designed to foster collaboration and inspire fresh ideas that will shape the future of marketing.The EMC 2025 is a must-attend event for anyone looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving world of experiential marketing. More speaker announcements and agenda details will be revealed in the coming weeks, offering participants an unparalleled opportunity to gain insights, engage with industry experts, and discover the latest trends that are set to redefine the marketing landscape.About the Experiential Marketing ConferenceThe Experiential Marketing Conference is an annual event dedicated to advancing the field of experiential marketing. By bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and experts from diverse industries, the EMC provides a platform for sharing insights and strategies that help brands create powerful, memorable experiences for their customers.For more information on registration, sponsorship opportunities, and the latest conference updates, visit www.experientialmarketingconference.com or email us at info@experientialmktgconf.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.