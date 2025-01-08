SimplyProtein Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips Now Available in King Soopers Stores

Simply Protein Logo SimplyProtein's Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips are available at King Soopers in Sea Salt and Hint of Lime Varieties

119 Colorado and Wyoming Stores Now Carrying Brand’s First Savory Offering, Perfect for Indulgent, Better-for-You Snacking and Game-Day Parties

We share the same company values, with a strong culture to ‘feed the human spirit’ and do good in the communities where we live and work.” — Linda Zink, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Wellness Natural Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SimplyProtein , the B Corp-certified better for you snack brand of premium plant-powered protein snacks that are delicious and nutritious, announced today that King Soopers, the Colorado-based grocery chain, part of the Kroger Co., is now carrying the company’s new Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips in its 119 stores across Colorado and Wyoming.“We’re looking forward to our Tortilla Chips joining the King Soopers family,” said Linda Zink, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “We share the same company values, with a strong culture to ‘feed the human spirit’ and do good in the communities where we live and work. And of course, we’re happy to offer the folks of Colorado and Wyoming more opportunity to enjoy indulgent snacks that not only taste great but can actually be better for you.”Customers of King Soopers will enjoy SimplyProtein’s category-shifting new offering, a delicious and authentic-tasting tortilla chip that people can feel good about feeding themselves and their families. These delicious new protein Tortilla Chips are delicious on their own, but are also great paired with your favorite dips and great to use in recipes as well. SimplyProtein’s Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips are proof that great taste and protein can co-exist. Featuring excellent protein and fiber, and made from simple ingredients, including quality pea protein grown and manufactured in North America, each serving contains 7 grams of plant protein per 14 chips – significantly more than the 2 gram average of conventional chips – 140 calories, 7-8 grams of fat, just 11-12 grams of carbohydrates, and no added sugar. This better-for-you option will be featuring their 2 most popular flavor profiles at King Soopers:Sea Salt – The simplicity of sea salt compliments the sweetness of the toasted corn flavor and allows for versatility in dipping;Hint of Lime – Salty, zesty, and pleasantly tart, the fresh tanginess of lime marries the crunch of a restaurant-style tortilla chip;The 4.58 oz. bags have a suggested retail price of $4.99.About SimplyProteinSimplyProtein makes delicious, high-quality, plant-powered, better-for-you protein snacks that are perfect for everyone trying to make healthier lifestyle choices. The only plant-based, better-for-you snack brand whose products all feature excellent protein and fiber with low sugar and calories, SimplyProtein is filling a significant gap within an extremely competitive category. Across our product line, each serving contains between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, less than 5 grams of sugar, is high in fiber, less than 200 calories, and contains no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.As a B Corp certified brand, SimplyProtein champions practices that support long-term environmental and human health. Our snacks are plant-based because we believe this is a healthier, more sustainable choice. In 2024, SimplyProtein became one of the fastest growing brands in North America and was named one of just eight KeHE CARETrade Partners, establishing its place among some of the world’s most admired purpose-led brands.Owned by Wellness Natural Inc, our protein-rich portfolio includes Crispy Bars, Dipped Bars, Baked Oat Bars, Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and new Restaurant-Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in including Central Market, Costco, Fresh Thyme Market, H-E-B, King Soopers, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and our own websites, www.SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and in Canada at www.SimplyProtein.ca To learn more about and follow our brand, visit us on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.About King Soopers/City MarketAt King Soopers/City Market, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit. We are 22,502 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado and Wyoming. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.