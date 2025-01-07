Submit Release
Vote-Tallying Observer Need Not Be Given Close-Up Position

A statute authorizing the presence of observers at the counting of mailed-in ballots does not contemplate those watching the election workers being provided a position close enough to see, on the computer screen, the signature provided by an elector when registering to vote and that appearing on the return envelope, Div. Six of the Court of Appeal for this district has declared.

