Three Kings Parade Press Conference
Next date: Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Mayor Francis X. Suarez, along with City Commissioners and City Officials, will host a press conference to unveil exciting details about this Sunday's upcoming Three Kings Parade.
The Three Kings Parade, a beloved Miami tradition, will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM. It will start at SW 27th Avenue, and travel along SW 8th Street to SW 17th Avenue, featuring dazzling floats, talented performers, and festive holiday music.
When
- Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Location
Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr, Miami, 33133, View Map
25.7276845,-80.23376519999999
3500 Pan American Dr , Miami 33133
Miami City Hall
3500 Pan American Dr , Miami 33133
