Three Kings Parade Press Conference

Next date: Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Mayor Francis X. Suarez, along with City Commissioners and City Officials, will host a press conference to unveil exciting details about this Sunday's upcoming Three Kings Parade.

The Three Kings Parade, a beloved Miami tradition, will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at 12:00 PM. It will start at SW 27th Avenue, and travel along SW 8th Street to SW 17th Avenue, featuring dazzling floats, talented performers, and festive holiday music.

  • Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:30 AM

Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr, Miami, 33133, View Map

