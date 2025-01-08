Rickey Mouse Presents the Teeter Totter Mousetrap: A Smarter Way to Catch Mice

"Hi, I’m Rickey Mouse, and I’ve built a better mousetrap!”

Stop Mice in Their Tracks—Humane, Eco-Friendly, and Made in the USA! Best Bucket Mousetrap for Effective Rodent Control

Hi, I’m Rickey Mouse, and I’ve built a better mousetrap!” — Rick Stockett

CAREFREE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rickey Mouse Company is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest television commercial and social media video for the innovative Teeter Totter Mousetrap . This entertaining and informative video stars company owner and spokesperson Rick Stockett, affectionately known as Rickey Mouse, showcasing his unique charm and commitment to building "a better mousetrap."Dressed in his signature bib overalls, Rickey Mouse takes center stage in the commercial, which blends humor, bluegrass music, and compelling product demonstrations to highlight the Teeter Totter Mousetrap’s superior design. Viewers will enjoy a mix of animated product demos and real-life surveillance footage of the bucket mousetrap in action, capturing those pesky mice with ease and efficiency.“Hi, I’m Rickey Mouse, and I’ve built a better mousetrap!” Rickey declares in the opening of the ad. His warm country charm and genuine enthusiasm set the tone for a commercial that’s as entertaining as it is informative.The Teeter Totter Mousetrap is:• American-Made: Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA.• Safe for Homes with Kids and Pets: A no-toxic, no-harm solution.• Easy to Assemble: Just snap it together, ‘bucket up,’ and start catching mice!Don’t wait – order today at TeeterTotterMousetrap.com and experience the Rickey Mouse Company difference.Rickey wraps up the spot with his catchy tagline, “Teeter Totter – A Better Mousetrap.”The Rickey Mouse Company is dedicated to innovative, practical, and safe mouse-catching solutions. The Teeter Totter Mousetrap embodies this mission, delivering a product that combines functionality with a bit of fun.About Rickey Mouse CompanyFounded by Rick Stockett, also known as Rickey Mouse, the Rickey Mouse Company is a family-operated business specializing in inventive rodent control products. Rickey’s passion for quality and his knack for storytelling shine in every product the company creates.For more information, to watch the commercial, or to order the Teeter Totter Mousetrap, visit TeeterTotterMousetrap.com today!

Rickey Mouse Presents the Teeter Totter Mousetrap: A Smarter Way to Catch Mice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.