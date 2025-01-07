9th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule
TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, January 17, to interview a nominee to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County.
The vacancy will be created when District Magistrate Judge Amanda Faber’s term expires.
The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.
Interview schedule
9:15 a.m.
Amanda Faber, McPherson, district magistrate judge, McPherson County
Public access
The interview will take place at:
McPherson Community Building
122 E Marlin St
McPherson
Accommodation
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:
ADA Coordinator
ADA@kscourts.org
785-296-2256
TTY at 711
District magistrate judge appointment process
The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.
Eligibility requirements
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be:
-
a resident of McPherson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;
-
a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and
-
either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.
Term of office
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.
Nominating commission
The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Brian Bina, Ann Elliott, David O’Dell, and Glen Snell, McPherson; Thomas Adrian, Jana Mckinney, John Robb, and George “Chip” Westfall, Newton.
