The Good Feet Store Named Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® Ranking

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Ranks #175 Overall and #1 in Category According to Entrepreneur Magazine

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. For 46 years, achieving placement on the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® has been a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry and is recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. The 2025 Franchise 500® ranks The Good Feet Store as #175 overall and #1 in category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“The Franchise 500 is more than a list. It’s really a collection of life-changing opportunities, featuring strong and resilient brands that future franchisees will be proud to be a part of,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “This year’s honorees represent the bold ideas, operational excellence, and adaptability that make franchising a cornerstone of entrepreneurial success.”

In Entrepreneur’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company’s 46-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“We’re very proud of the work that we and our franchisees do together to help communities across the nation connect with our brand and solutions, ultimately helping people live the lives they love,” said Joe Herlihy, Brand President of The Good Feet Store. “This year’s rank of #175 is our highest position yet; we are honored to be recognized, and it inspires us to continue challenging ourselves as a brand and business to continue that upward trajectory on the Franchise 500® rankings.”

“The Good Feet Store relies on its community of dedicated and experienced franchisees and the work they do to bring our brand and solutions to more communities,” said Richard Moore, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modern Performance + Recovery Brands, the holding company of The Good Feet Store. “When a customer visits any of our nearly 300 locations for their free, personalized arch support fitting, they not only expect, but count on, unparalleled attention and care, ultimately improving the quality of our customers’ lives. Our franchisees absolutely deliver on that expectation.”

Over its 46 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Good Feet Store’s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view The Good Feet Store in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2025 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 14th.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

About Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands)

Modern Performance and Recovery Brands (MPRBrands) is dedicated to improving physical well-being through personalized health solutions. With a focus on performance, recovery, and long-term wellness, MPRBrands unites a complementary ecosystem of brands including The Good Feet Store, ING Source (OS1st), Stretch*d, and Compression Health. MPRBrands serves customers globally, offering products and services that address both temporary physical challenges and ongoing health needs. We believe that health and wellness should be personal, and we are committed to delivering solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

For more information on MPRBrands and its portfolio of health and wellness brands, visit https://mprbrands.com/

