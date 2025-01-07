Dr. Elizabeth Steiner Sworn In As Oregon’s 30th State Treasurer

The Oregon State Treasury is proud to announce the swearing-in of Dr. Elizabeth Steiner as Oregon’s 30th State Treasurer. The historic ceremony took place yesterday evening at the Oregon Historical Society, where Treasurer Steiner made history, becoming Oregon’s first female State Treasurer when she was sworn in by Governor Tina Kotek.

“As State Treasurer, I am committed to ensuring every Oregonian has the opportunity to save for their future while protecting and growing the critical investments that support our public employees in retirement and the continued growth of our communities across Oregon,” said Treasurer Steiner.

From safeguarding public funds to managing state investments and bond issuances, the Oregon State Treasury plays a critical role in ensuring the state’s financial stability. Treasury also promotes financial empowerment through the Oregon Treasury Savings Network and helps reconnect Oregonians to their lost assets through the Unclaimed Property and Escheated Estates Programs. As State Treasurer, Dr. Steiner will be the state’s financial leader, overseeing these critical functions to ensure transparency, accountability, and alignment with the Oregon’s long-term priorities.

Prior to becoming State Treasurer, Dr. Steiner served in the Oregon State Senate since 2011. During her tenure, she co-chaired the Oregon legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee, where she supported sound fiscal policies and funding that supported the development of affordable housing, Oregon’s economic growth, and educational programs. Treasurer Steiner was a family physician for more than 30 years and is also an adjunct associate professor of family medicine at Oregon Health & Science University.

Following her swearing-in, Steiner will serve a four-year term as State Treasurer. She was preceded by Tobias Read, who was sworn in yesterday as Oregon’s Secretary of State.