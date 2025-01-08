Cbg Real Estate Announces Dual-Branded La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay Hotel for The Northeast San Antonio Market

Hotel Rendering

CBG Real Estate announces the development of a dual-branded La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham hotel in San Antonio's northeast corridor.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBG Real Estate announces the development of a dual-branded La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham hotel at Perrin Beitel & Loop 410 in San Antonio's northeast corridor, just minutes from San Antonio International Airport. The project is a complete redevelopment of an existing hotel.

The La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham hotel will feature a modern-industrial design, a collaborative effort among CBG, Kenny Whistler Architects, and HSI Design Group. The property will benefit from ample natural light, plush fabrics, and textured surfaces, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. The renovation will result in 165 newly designed single and double guest rooms, new mechanical and electrical infrastructure, and cutting edge fiber optic cabling to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and premium in-room entertainment bandwidth.

Amenities include inviting common areas, a patio with gas grills, seating, and water feature, meeting rooms, a fitness center, and breakfast facilities. Adding energy efficiency, a new insulative exterior wall will replace the original glass curtain wall, and guest room controls will utilize Anacove's innovative utility management systems.

“We explored several hotel brands but chose Wyndham for its exceptional support for our vision, going above and beyond to demonstrate interest and share insights that refined our project,” stated Kirk Cypel, CBG's Chief Development Officer. CFO Ken Wolf added, “Wyndham's award-winning loyalty program, marketing and distribution resources, and robust back-office systems will help us to capture strong occupancy, while optimizing business operations and performance.”

“CBG is a well-respected and established leader in San Antonio with a vast understanding of the market. That, coupled with our shared vision of bringing memorable hotel experiences to guests, makes their team a natural fit as we work together to grow Wyndham’s presence where the La Quinta brand was born,” said Krishna Paliwal, President, La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay by Wyndham. “For those traveling on business for a quick overnight or guests looking for extra space on a family vacation, La Quinta and Hawthorn Extended Stay offer the comforts of home that they need when visiting. This dual-brand model streamlines operations for owners while delivering unparalleled service – all with the backing and resources of the world’s largest hotel franchisor.”

The new hotel is expected to open in the 4th quarter 2025. For more information about La Quinta and Hawthorn by Wyndham, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About CBG Real Estate

CBG Real Estate is San Antonio-based full-service real estate investment organization recognized for creativity, value creation, and growing mutually rewarding, long-term relationships with our business affiliates and the communities that we serve. The company takes an active role in entrepreneurial real estate ventures, investing our capital and know-how to acquire and create new value in our projects. For more information, visit cbgcre.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 893,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 112 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit wyndhamhotels.com

