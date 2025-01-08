Royalty Management Holding Corp. Offers Attractive Land Access and Electrical Infrastructure to Data Center Clients

Company is utilizing its access to excess power infrastructure to provide AI, data center and crypto partners attractive offerings for hosting solutions

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO)

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” or the “Company”), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in diverse market environments, is expanding its market outreach and negotiations with clients and partners that are looking for opportunities to secure real estate having inexpensive electrical power, installed, high-capacity electrical infrastructure, and strategic land access for long term clients in the artificial intelligence (or AI), data center and crypto marketplace. Royalty Management has worked to secure acreage in Kentucky and Indiana that prosses key attributes that make sites attractive for build-out of data centers, cryptocurrency, and AI operations. With these sites secured, the Company is actively seeking high-quality partners and lessees to realize its value.Thomas Sauve, CEO of Royalty Management stated, “We have secured and can offer attractive long term value propositions to clients in the AI, data center, and crypto marketplaces given our access to vacant land that also has existing low-cost power and installed electrical infrastructure at locations within Indiana and Kentucky. Furthermore, we have had initial discussions with members of these state’s economic development commissions and are confident there are additional benefits to be offered to potential partners of ours that are looking to monetize these attractive assets for their own operations through a lease arrangement. We see that the growth in this sector is not slowing down over the next decade, and we have worked to secure attractive development sites for lease and are looking forward to working with our partners to accelerate their business development and equipment installations given the infrastructure already installed and onsite at these locations."Royalty Management has access to over 5,000 acres of developable land for a variety of industrial and commercial purposes, with an immediate target for data center and cryptocurrency operations. The average full-scale data center is about 100,000 square feet and houses around 100,000 servers. The average power use of an AI data center ranges from 30 to 200-megawatt (MW), which is substantially up from five years ago. The anticipated rapid expansion of electricity needs to power this growth make sites such as those secured by Royalty Management attractive for future partners expanding in this space.Royalty Management Holding Co. remains actively engaged in pursuing investment and development prospects across a range of industries. With a specific focus on emerging and transitional sector opportunities, the Company is building a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents, and revenue shares to expand the company profitability and value to shareholdersAbout Royalty Management Holding CorporationRoyalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDSAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.Company Contact:Thomas SauveChief Executive Officerinfo@royaltymgmtcorp.comSOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.