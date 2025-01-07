Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the appointment of Justice Jimmy Blacklock to be Chief Justice and James Sullivan as Justice, Place 2, on the Supreme Court of Texas.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock has served on the Texas Supreme Court since 2018. Previously, Chief Justice Blacklock spent six years in the Office of the Attorney General (“OAG”) handling healthcare, religious liberty, and right-to-life issues as Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel. Similarly, Justice James Sullivan also served with the OAG as an Assistant Solicitor General.

“Congratulations to Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock and to Justice James Sullivan, both brilliant and dedicated public servants. Our State will be well-served by your knowledge, wisdom, and respect for the rule of law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Throughout the years, the Office of the Attorney General has produced strong legal minds who have dedicated their talents to serving the people of Texas. I am confident Chief Justice Blacklock and Justice Sullivan will further the Court’s legacy as the finest state Supreme Court in the country.”