Submit Release
News Search

There were 521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,500 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Kellogg’s for Poten­tial­ly Break­ing the Law After False­ly Claim­ing to Remove Unhealthy Arti­fi­cial Dyes

Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced an ongoing investigation into WK Kellogg Co. (“Kellogg’s”) for potentially violating Texas consumer protection laws.

The company advertises and sells cereals such as Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies. In its marketing, Kellogg’s has advertised its products as “healthy.” Yet, some of its cereals are filled with petroleum-based artificial food colorings that have been linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disease, endocrine-related health problems, and cancer in those who consume them.

Kellogg’s cereals specifically contain different types of blue, red, yellow, green, and orange artificial food colorings. Kellogg’s had announced it would remove these artificial food dyes and the preservative BHT from its products, but it has not done so in the United States—despite removing these unhealthy ingredients in Canada and Europe. 

“A critical part of fighting for our children’s future is putting an end to companies’ deceptive practices that are aimed at misleading parents and families about the health of food products,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Artificial food colorings have been shown to have disastrous impacts on health, and in no world should foods that include these dyes be advertised as ‘healthy.’ There will be accountability for any company, including Kellogg’s, that unlawfully makes misrepresentations about its food and contributes to a broken health system that has made Americans less healthy.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Announces Inves­ti­ga­tion into Kellogg’s for Poten­tial­ly Break­ing the Law After False­ly Claim­ing to Remove Unhealthy Arti­fi­cial Dyes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more