STL Fertility Welcomes Dr. Violet Klenov to its Renowned Team of Fertility Experts

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STL Fertility , a trusted leader in providing compassionate and personalized fertility care, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Violet Klenov to its esteemed team of fertility experts. A St. Louis native and double board-certified reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist, Dr. Klenov brings unparalleled expertise and a heartfelt commitment to helping individuals and families achieve their dreams of parenthood.Dr. Klenov completed her Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at Washington University in St. Louis and her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of Iowa. After 5 and a half years in private practices, she is eager to offer exceptional care to the St. Louis community she knows and loves."I am honored to serve my community and join the compassionate team at STL Fertility,” said Dr. Klenov. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to guide patients through their fertility journeys with care, clarity, and shared decision-making. Together, we can achieve remarkable outcomes tailored to each patient’s unique needs.”Dr. Klenov is celebrated for her dedication to inclusive care, with special expertise in LGBTQIA+ family-building, single parent by choice journeys, and cost-effective, natural fertility treatments. Known for her warm demeanor and thoughtful approach, she prioritizes patient education and empowerment, ensuring every individual feels supported throughout their fertility journey.STL Fertility’s commitment to innovation and compassionate care aligns perfectly with Dr. Klenov’s mission. The practice has been a cornerstone of the St. Louis community, offering cutting-edge treatments and unwavering support to patients across diverse backgrounds.“Dr. Klenov’s addition to our team reflects STL Fertility’s ongoing dedication to providing personalized, world-class care,” said Dr. Maureen Schulte, co-founder of STL Fertility. “Her expertise and compassionate approach make her an incredible asset to our patients and our community.”“This powerful addition to our team strengthens our ability to provide innovative, inclusive, and compassionate care to all patients,” added Dr. Molina Dayal, co-founder of STL Fertility. “Dr. Klenov’s warmth, expertise, and commitment to personalized treatment will undoubtedly enhance the patient experience.”For more information about Dr. Klenov and STL Fertility’s services, visit www.stlfertility.com About STL FertilitySTL Fertility is a premier fertility center located in St. Louis, MO, committed to helping individuals and families achieve their family-building goals. With a team of experienced specialists, a patient-focused approach, and state-of-the-art technology, STL Fertility offers a wide range of fertility treatments tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient.To learn more or to start your own fertility journey, visit www.stlfertility.com

