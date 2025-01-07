Governor issues statement on WNMU board resignations

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement after the resignations of the remaining members of the Western New Mexico Board of Regents today:

“I have accepted the regents’ resignations and will appoint new leaders who understand their primary duty to the public trust. I want to thank members of the New Mexico Legislature who also voiced their urgent concerns about this matter.

The WNMU Board’s tone-deaf decision to approve a $1.9 million severance package for Dr. Shepard demonstrated an appalling disconnect from the needs of our state, where the median income of a family of four is just $61,000. The amount of money contained in Dr. Shepard’s separation agreement could have addressed food insecurity across the entire WNMU student body for a full year.

My office is already reviewing candidates to replace the former WNMU board and usher in a new era of accountability at the university. All public universities in New Mexico must uphold their fundamental fiscal responsibility to the people of this state and the students they serve.

The Board’s assertion that they operate outside the purview of both the Governor’s office and the Department of Higher Education is incorrect and reflects a broader issue of accountability. While I acknowledge the competitive nature of recruiting top talent in higher education, this must be balanced against our obligation to New Mexico’s taxpayers and students.

I welcome the Attorney General’s review of these contracts and look forward to working with the legislature to reform how severance packages are structured at our public institutions. We must ensure that generous payouts no longer reward poor performance while maintaining our ability to attract qualified leaders.

Our focus must remain on responsible stewardship of public resources and the success of our students.”

Note: The terms of Regent Mary Hotvedt and Student Regent Trent Jones expired on December 31, 2024. The Governor did not intend to reappoint them. Their successors will take their positions as soon as they have been confirmed by the Senate.

Regents Mary Haviland, Dan Lopez and Dalva Moellenberg have resigned their positions. The Governor will appoint their successors, and they can take their positions upon appointment since they are filling vacancies. They don’t have to wait till confirmation.