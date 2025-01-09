Vyome Therapeutics featured on Yahoo! Finance

Vyome highlighted as example of successful collaboration in the US/India innovation ecosystem

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - To-be listed Vyome Holdings Inc. Chairman and Remus Capital CEO Krishna K. Gupta interviewed on Yahoo! Finance as an expert on US-India relations and opportunities- Vyome Therapeutics highlighted as a success story in the US-India innovation corridor with its dual headquarters- A strategic relationship between the US and India can be a win-win under the Trump administration, as an increased flow of talent and capital could enable a potential “100X” growth in the innovation economy, says GuptaVyome Therapeutics, a clinical stage company set to go public on the Nasdaq under the ticker ‘HIND’ via reverse merger with ReShape Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RSLS), was featured on Yahoo! Finance on December 26, 2024 as an example of a successful collaboration between American and Indian innovators and capital markets. In a segment on the network’s Market Domination program, to-be listed Vyome Holdings Inc. Chairman and Remus Capital CEO, Krishna K. Gupta, discussed the promising role India might play in a new Trump administration.“India is more aligned with the US’ foreign policy,” said Gupta. “As President-elect Trump looks forward over the next few years, he is going to look at India as an ally.” That alliance, in Gupta’s view, will mean ample opportunity for both countries in the business sector. “I think India wants to be, increasingly, an innovation economy,” Gupta said. “The US should not look at India as a threat.”Gupta highlighted Vyome as an example of successful collaboration between like-minded innovators in the US and in India. “The more flow there is of ideas and capital between the two countries, the better it is for both,” Gupta said. He referenced Vyome, noting the company’s model of conducting world-class research in India and world-class clinical work in the US. “The idea is to build world-class healthcare innovations for the world, but leveraging a low-cost, high-quality, high innovation base between India and the US.” That duality, Gupta said, is increasingly represented in many other companies across the US/India corridor.“Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging the best of talent and capital between the US and India to develop new therapies for unmet chronic immune-inflammatory conditions in a highly-cost efficient manner, starting with malignant fungating wounds,” said Dr. Shiladitya Sengupta, co-founder of Vyome and an associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “The global immuno-inflammatory diseases market opportunity is set to exceed $100B, which offers both a tremendous growth opportunity and the potential to impact patient lives. We have a broader vision of augmenting this portfolio along the 3 pillars of biopharma, medical devices, and healthcare AI. We are delighted to have been featured on Yahoo! Finance as an example of a success story of the US-India innovation corridor.”About Vyome Therapeutics:Vyome Therapeutics is building a healthcare platform spanning the US-India innovation corridor. Vyome’s immediate focus is leveraging its clinical-stage assets to transform the lives of patients with immune-inflammatory conditions. By applying groundbreaking science and its unique positioning across the US-India innovation corridor, Vyome seeks to deliver lasting value to shareholders in a hyper cost-efficient manner while upholding global standards of quality and safety. Based in Cambridge, MA, the company has announced its intent to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker ‘HIND’ pursuant to a reverse merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS) in early 2025. To learn more, please visit www.vyometx.com Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Vyome’s control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (a) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger; (b) failure to obtain the necessary consents and approvals, including the approval of ReShape’s stockholders; (c) the inability to complete the Merger or satisfy other closing conditions; (d) the risk that the merger disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the merger; (e) the approval of the continued listing application of ReShape to have the common stock of the combined company continue to be traded on Nasdaq; (f) costs related to the merger; and (g) changes in applicable laws or regulations. Vyome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Media Contact:
VyomePR@icrinc.com

