Gelb & Gelb, P.C. Celebrates a Year of Legal Victories and Community Impact in 2024

Washington, DC – Gelb & Gelb, P.C., is an esteemed personal injury law firm in Washington, D.C., and Maryland. Established in 1954, its team of lawyers has represented thousands of clients pursuing just compensation. While they primarily handle car accident cases in Washington, D.C., they also represent victims in truck and slip-and-fall accidents. With 2024 just ending, the firm celebrates a 99% win rate on over 200 cases. This remarkable record reflects the lawyers’ dedication to their clients’ recovery. Success in a legal case is never guaranteed. There are far too many uncontrollable factors, such as an unpredictable jury, judge, or disappearing evidence. So, such a high winning percentage is an overwhelming testament to their team’s skill in navigating the legal process on behalf of their clients.

When asked about his firm’s case success rate, Mr. Gelb pointed out, “Past results are not necessarily a predictor of future success. Every case is different. We tailor our approach to your needs and the unique facts of your case. We proudly serve our community and look forward to another year of meaningful impact and exceptional results.” Gelb & Gelb takes several steps to maximize their chances of success. First is rigorous preparation. Every case their firm accepts undergoes meticulous preparation. This includes investing time in gathering evidence, consulting with expert witnesses, and drafting compelling legal arguments. This is true whether they go to trial or negotiate a settlement in mediation.

Secondly, Gelb & Gelb understands that a victory looks different depending on the client’s goals. For some, a swift resolution is critical, especially when facing urgent financial burdens like hospital bills. On the other hand, another client’s success may take longer, allowing their attorneys to build a robust case and wear down the defendant. A prudent attorney understands that there are different versions of success. Despite these variations in client needs, Gelb & Gelb achieved successful outcomes in 99% of cases this past year, demonstrating its ability to adapt and succeed according to each client’s specific circumstances.

In 2025, Gelb & Gelb has goals to continue to grow. For 71 years, it has represented injury victims in Washington, DC, and Maryland. In the new year, they seek to expand their services to South Carolina. At the same time, they are doubling down on their efforts to serve the community. While offering popular scholarships has been at the crux of their community service, their team looks to serve even more community members at varying stages of life and maintain its position among the region’s best personal injury law firms.

Established in 1954, Gelb & Gelb, P.C. is a personal injury law firm serving DC, Maryland, and Virginia. We have handled in excess of 10,000 cases and recovered $150,000,000s for our clients. Our attorneys have received numerous accolades such as "Super Lawyer," a top lawyer by The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post Magazine, a top three Personal Injury law firm in Washington, DC as noted by The National Law Journal, recognition in the Legal Times, and copious others. Additionally, Washingtonian Magazine has called managing partner Roger K. Gelb "one of Washington's best - most honest and effective - lawyers who sue."

