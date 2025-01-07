DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

Ka ʻOihana Hoʻokō Kānāwai

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

JORDAN LOWE

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 7, 2025

DLE SPONSORS SAFE FIREWORKS DISPOSAL EVENT

HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) asks anyone with unused fireworks to bring them to a fireworks amnesty event at Aloha Stadium on Saturday, January 11 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. All fireworks will be safely disposed with no questions asked.

“Recent events have clearly illustrated just how dangerous illegal fireworks can be,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D. “Out of respect to those we’ve lost in the Aliamanu incident, I am strongly encouraging everyone to take a pause on fireworks activities, and I am asking everyone with unused fireworks to please bring them to Aloha Stadium this Saturday.”

It is dangerous to store fireworks at home. They can ignite, start a fire and injure people. Fireworks should also be properly disposed of, and not thrown away in everyday household rubbish. They can injure refuse workers, contaminate the environment or create other dangerous situations.

“Our first responders have witnessed the tragic consequences of illegal fireworks use,” said Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao. “To ensure public safety, we can no longer ignore or diminish the serious and deadly dangers associated with illegal fireworks.”

The fireworks amnesty event offers a secure way for people to dispose of their unused fireworks in a safe manner.

“Please protect the people you love by letting us take unwanted fireworks off your hands,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “We ask that you put your fireworks in the trunk of your car or bed of your truck and bring them to the stadium. You won’t even have to get out of your car. Just pop the trunk. We’ll grab the fireworks and you’ll be on your way to a safer tomorrow. No questions asked.”

Enter the lower Halawa parking lot through the lower Salt Lake Boulevard entrance at gate #4.

The amnesty event is hosted by DLE, the Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General, the Honolulu Police Department, the Honolulu Fire Department, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

