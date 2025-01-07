Office of the Governor — Statement — Gov. Green Releases Statement on Firefighter Death in the Line of Duty
GOVERNOR GREEN RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRAGIC LOSS OF FIREFIGHTER IN THE LINE OF DUTY
January 7, 2025
HONOLULU — “I am deeply heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of one of our brave firefighters in the line of duty. This hero selflessly put their life on the line to protect others, embodying the very best of who we are as a community.
Our hearts are with his family, loved ones and fellow firefighters who were injured during this profoundly difficult time.”
