Governor Josh Stein Announces District Attorney Appointment

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced the appointment of Thomas Anglim as District Attorney for Prosecutorial District Two, which covers Beaufort, Hyde, Martin, Tyrell, and Washington counties. Anglim is replacing Seth H. Edwards, who was elected Superior Court judge.

“Tom currently serves as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in District Two, and he brings decades of prosecutorial experience to the role,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful for his willingness to continue serving the people of our state and his district as District Attorney.”

Anglim is a career prosecutor and has served most recently as the Chief Assistant District Attorney in Prosecutorial District Two. Other prosecutorial experience includes serving as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina for five years and serving eight years as an assistant district attorney in multiple districts before becoming Chief Assistant District Attorney.

Anglim received both his B.A. and J.D. from North Carolina Central University. He is active in the North Carolina State Bar and the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys, and he is a past instructor for the Basic Law Enforcement Training Academy.