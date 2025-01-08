Purple Gold Partners Launches "Hires for Hunger" Initiative: Every Leadership Placement to Provide 2,500 Meals

Purple Gold Partners logo Feeding 2500 families with every placement

Former Fortune 50 executives launch program connecting restaurant, retail, financial services, and fintech talent search to food insecurity efforts nationwide

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Gold Partners, a specialized leadership search firm focused on technology, product, and data/AI talent, today announced the launch of their "Hires for Hunger" initiative. Through this program, every successful placement will fund 2,500 meals for families facing food insecurity.“As former financial services executives, we've always believed that business success and community impact go hand in hand," said Ken Jordan, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Purple Gold Partners. "This program gives us a tangible way to demonstrate that connection with every leadership placement.”The program builds upon Purple Gold Partners' established track record of placing transformational mid to executive-level leaders across restaurant, financial services, fintech, and retail sectors. Recent placements include digital transformation and engineering executive roles at industry leaders like Yum Brands, GoTo Foods, and global financial institutions."In the restaurant industry, where some of our clients operate, we see a natural connection between our work and fighting food insecurity," said Todd Cornell, Co-Founder and Managing Director. "Every leadership placement we make not only strengthens our clients' organizations but now also provides thousands of meals to families in need."The initiative comes at a critical time, with over 47 million Americans, including 14 million children, facing food insecurity. Over 50 million Americans turned to food programs in 2023. Purple Gold Partners aims to create a multiplier effect by engaging their network of business leaders and partner organizations in the fight against hunger.About Purple Gold Partners: Purple Gold Partners is a boutique leadership search firm specializing in technology, product, and data leadership roles. Led by former Fortune 50 technology and product executives, the firm combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to community impact. Using modern, strategic search methods, Purple Gold Partners focuses on precision over volume, maintaining a high-touch, partner-led approach for every search.For more information about Purple Gold Partners or to partner, visit https://pgtransform.com . To learn more about the Hires for Hunger initiative, visit https://pgtransform.com/hunger

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.