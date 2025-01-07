IDDeal Place & Wayne Carini, Master Car Restorer, at Supercar Week’s Grand Finale in W Palm Beach–Elegance Palm Beaches

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IDDeal Place , Palm Beach County’s First Independent Housing Community for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), to be Featured at this Prestigious Event.The IDDeal Place, an innovative independent housing community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), will be featured at the Grand Finale of Supercar Week alongside renowned master car restorer Wayne Carini. The event will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the West Palm Beach Waterfront.Set to open its doors to residents in the first half of 2026, The IDDeal Place is currently running its capital campaign. Once completed, it will only be the eighth private I/DD housing complex in Florida and the first of its kind in Palm Beach County, home to the third-largest population of adults with I/DD in the state. The 3.27-acre campus will offer a “forever home” for residents, providing a sanctuary where they can experience independence, security, and a profound sense of belonging.“Over 500,000 individuals in Florida identify as I/DD, and this generation is the first to outlive their parents,” said Jeff Bookstein, Vice President of Development. “Our goal is to create a dignified, independent living environment for these individuals — a place where they can thrive and contribute to their community.”Wayne Carini, the Grand Marshal for Supercar Week, is a renowned automobile restorer and the owner of F40 Motorsports. He is widely recognized for his expertise in vintage car restoration, with high-profile clients such as David Letterman, Ivan Lendl, and the DuPont family. Carini is also known for his appearances on Chasing Classic Cars on the Discovery Channel and in The New York Times. In addition to his automobile work, he is a passionate advocate for autism research, a cause he supports in honor of his youngest daughter’s diagnosis.At Supercar Week, Carini will serve as a spokesperson for The IDDeal Place and showcase the iconic 1949 Buick Roadmaster Convertible, famously featured in the 1988 film Rain Man starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman. This appearance highlights Carini’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy, including supporting events benefiting adults and children with autism.The event will offer free general admission to the public, with VIP tickets available for purchase through the Supercar Week website at www.supercarweek.com About The IDDeal PlaceThe IDDeal Place is a planned independent living community dedicated to serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). Its mission is to provide a supportive, enriching environment where individuals with I/DD can live independently, enjoy work opportunities, and participate in social activities, all within a close-knit and inclusive community. To learn more about The IDDeal Place and its efforts, please visit www.IDDealPlace.org For Media and General Inquiries, Please Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.