Making Child Care More Affordable and Accessible

The Business Council of New York State President and CEO Heather Mulligan said, “We appreciate Governor Hochul tackling the issue of childcare head-on and accepting the Childcare Availability Taskforce’s recommendations for universal care. This critical issue is complicated, but the governor’s plan for non-traditional stakeholder involvement, coupled with capital investments for current providers and scheduling plans for creating a substitute pool, are positive first steps. We are excited and hopeful that we can find a way to support all New Yorkers in need of care, particularly those who struggle most with affordability.”

Civil Service Employees Association (CSEA) President Mary E. Sullivan said, “Governor Hochul's proposals will deliver lasting benefits for childcare providers, children, parents, and New York's economy. By strengthening supports and investments for childcare providers, these initiatives will help providers thrive while ensuring that parents have access to quality, licensed, and affordable childcare. These proposals are a vital step forward for working families, childcare providers, and the state, fostering both immediate and long-term growth for New York.”

AFSCME DC37 Executive Director Henry Garrido said, “Many working families have the difficult decision between keeping a job they love, supporting their family and ensuring their child has the resources they need to succeed. By bringing unions and businesses together with child care providers, we’ll move closer to achieving universal child care for every family in our state. We’re grateful for the Governor’s partnership in putting our kids first, and look forward to working with her to support the next generation of leaders.”

Last year, the Governor announced the passage of the nation’s first-ever paid prenatal leave law, which went into effect January 1. The law provides paid time off for individuals to prioritize their health during pregnancy, filling a crucial gap in support for working families. She also proposed a historic expansion of New York's child tax credit, benefiting over 2.75 million children. The plan would provide up to $1,000 per child under four and up to $500 per child ages four to sixteen, significantly increasing the current credit of up to $330. This expansion aims to reduce child poverty, assist middle-class families, and double the average credit given to families from $472 to $943.

Since taking office, the Hochul Administration has delivered more than $5.5 billion in supplemental payments, tax relief and rebates, as well as expanding access to child care assistance and paid leave for families and pregnant workers. Today's announcement follows a number of initiatives to reduce the financial strain on families while improving their well-being during a critical period, marking a major step forward in the state’s commitment to supporting its residents, and putting money back into their pockets.

Throughout 2024, the New York State Child Care Availability Task Force, which Governor Hochul chaired as Lieutenant Governor, focused on developing an implementation framework for universal child care. The Task Force, chaired by OCFS Commissioner Harris-Madden and DOL Commissioner Reardon, delivered its recommendations to the Governor and Legislature yesterday identifying a need for increased support for families not currently eligible for subsidized care.