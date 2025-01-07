NOW HIRING! TBI Special Agent – Drug Investigation Division Criminal Investigator 1

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions in the Drug Investigation Division in West Tennessee.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT CRIMINAL INVESTIGATOR 1

Drug Investigation Division

5 Vacancies: Shelby County, Madison County, Madison/Chester Counties, Henry/Benton Counties

Starting Salary Range: $5,591 – $8,915

Pay Incentives Above the Minimum:

5% additional for Education/Skills/Knowledge: Graduate Degree or Relevant Certification & Up to 10% for Experience: 2% per year of investigative law enforcement experience.

Job Duties: Responsible for conducting criminal investigations, processing crime scenes, and developing prosecutable criminal cases against persons who violate state and federal laws. Conducts interviews and interrogations, arrests suspects, and may operate surveillance equipment. Maintains regular contact with law enforcement agencies and witnesses to gather intelligence and conduct investigations. Prepares investigative reports to be used by the District Attorney General’s Office and/or U.S. Attorney Office for prosecution.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply for job openings 64284 and 64288 during the application period from January 7th to January 13th, 2024, spanning five business days.

Henry/Benton County Job ID 64284 Madison/Chester County Job ID 64284 Madison County Job ID 64284 Shelby County (2 positions) Job ID 64288