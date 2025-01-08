Universal Door Meditation Center Introduces Thich Dieu Thien’s Transformative Teachings to Inspire Global Awakening

Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien

Begin 2025 with a journey to discover True Mind and experience True Peace through Awakened Stillness Meditation, and community connection.

Awakening is the essence of who we are. It’s time for humanity to return to their True Home, where suffering ends and True Peace begins.” — Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Universal Door Meditation Center (THIỀN VIỆN PHỔ MÔN), founded and led by revered Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, invites individuals from all walks of life to embrace a transformative path to awakening this January. Through Awakened Stillness Meditation, participants connect with their True Mind, which will harmonize mind and body wellness, leading to True Happiness, and liberating suffering.

January—a time for renewal and self-improvement—is the perfect season to begin this journey. Rooted in Wisdom, Compassion, and liberating suffering, the Center’s offerings provide a powerful opportunity to leave behind the limitations of the false mind and experience True Peace and clarity of the True Mind.

“Awakening is the essence of who we are. It’s time for humanity to return to their True Home, where suffering ends and True Peace begins,” shares Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, whose profound teachings continue to inspire transformative change worldwide.

Event Highlights

● International Awakened Lunar New Year Market Festival:

January 18-19, 2025, from 3 PM to 9 PM

Immerse yourself in a celebration of culture and awakening, featuring guided meditations, interactive teachings, and community connection.

● 6 PM – 7 PM: Special message for the international community from Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien, followed by the inspiring “Spread the Awakened Light” Candlelight Ceremony of interfaith leaders, symbolizing a collective embrace of True Happiness, True Love, and True Freedom, liberating suffering.

● Groundbreaking Ceremony for the International Awakened Retreat Center: March 30, 2025

Join us as we take a monumental step toward creating a global hub for awakening and spiritual transformation.

These events provide an inclusive space for individuals to deepen their practice, connect with others, and embrace their awakening journey. Whether you are new to meditation, seeking to deepen your spiritual practice, or looking for wellness inside and out, the Universal Door Meditation Center offers a unique opportunity to transform your life in the new year.

Media Invitation

Awakened Zen Master Thich Dieu Thien is available for interviews, podcasts, and media

appearances to share her life-changing teachings with a broader audience. Journalists and content creators are invited to experience these transformative events firsthand.

About Universal Door Meditation Center

Since 2003, the Universal Door Meditation Center (UDMC) has served as a beacon of spiritual growth, empowering individuals to awaken their Buddha Nature and live with True Happiness and True Peace. With a mission rooted in inclusivity and transformation, UDMC continues to inspire people worldwide to embark on the path of awakening.

For more details, visit www.universaldoormeditationcenter.org.

