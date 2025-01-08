MedWorld Advisors Completes Record Year in MedTech M&A, Heads to JPMorgan Healthcare Conference with New Deal Activity
2024 presented a positive M&A environment for profitable Healthcare companies with a growth story, a trajectory expected to continue into 2025.
To begin our 2025 deal activities, our team will be attending the 43rd annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA from January 13-16, 2025. We encourage any interested parties to reach out to connect at the event (or afterwards) to discuss M&A opportunities in the Healthcare space. To connect, please reach out to Managing Director Daniel Sheppard at daniel@medworldadvisors.com or +1 (805) 441-0962.
About MedWorld Advisors
We are a boutique mergers and acquisitions advisory firm that specializes in helping small to medium size Medical Device, MedTech, BioTech, Dental, Life Sciences, Digital Health, Medical and Dental Practice, and anything Healthcare companies to reach their goals.
Our M&A advisory experts create value growth for our Mid-Market customers and help them take their businesses to the next stage. Our Fortune 500 experience from working on both sides of the table allows us the opportunity to best position our clients with all types of buyers on a global basis. With years of long-lasting relationships in these markets and a truly global footprint as a healthcare mergers and acquisitions firm, we can help you be successful in making your goals happen.
Daniel Sheppard
MedWorld Advisors
+1 805-441-0962
daniel@medworldadvisors.com
