Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,136 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: Governor Newsom joins President Biden in Eastern Coachella Valley

EASTERN COACHELLA VALLEY – On Tuesday in Eastern Coachella Valley, Governor Gavin Newsom will join President Biden as he visits California. 

WHEN: Tuesday, January 7 at approximately 12:00 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: The White House YouTube Channel here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TODAY: Governor Newsom joins President Biden in Eastern Coachella Valley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more