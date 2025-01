TODAY: Governor Newsom joins President Biden in Eastern Coachella Valley

EASTERN COACHELLA VALLEY – On Tuesday in Eastern Coachella Valley, Governor Gavin Newsom will join President Biden as he visits California. WHEN: Tuesday, January 7 at approximately 12:00 p.m. LIVESTREAM: The White House YouTube Channel here

