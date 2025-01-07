EVEREST ICE AND WATER SYSTEMS UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF ICE VENDING WITH THE EVEREST AVALANCHE AND ASCENT MODELS

Photo of the Everest Avalanche Ice Vending Machine

Everest launches the Avalanche & Ascent, revolutionizing ice vending with auto-bagging, UV disinfection, and cutting-edge convenience.

We’re proud to launch the Avalanche as the next evolution in ice vending. These models reflect our dedication to innovation, reliability, and meeting the needs of business owners and their customers.” — Ben Gaskill, CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVEREST ICE AND WATER SYSTEMS UNVEILS THE FUTURE OF ICE VENDING WITH THE EVEREST AVALANCHE AND ASCENT MODELSEverest Ice and Water Systems, the industry leader in innovative ice and water vending solutions, proudly announces the launch of the Everest Avalanche, a groundbreaking vending machine designed to redefine convenience, efficiency, and hygiene for businesses.Alongside the Avalanche, Everest also introduces the Everest Ascent , a through-wall model tailored for modern construction and year-round operation.The Everest Avalanche: A Revolution in Ice VendingThe Avalanche introduces Everest’s new auto-bagging system, a patented feature utilizing a rotating barrel to deliver fresh, bagged ice without adding complex mechanical parts. This innovation eliminates the need for customers to bag ice themselves, enhancing convenience while reducing operational hassles for business owners.With a focus on reliability and efficiency, the Avalanche is equipped with:Clean Vault Technology: UV light disinfection that ensures every bag of ice is sanitized right before dispensing.Basecamp Remote Monitoring: Stay connected with real-time data and alerts to optimize machine performance.Energy Efficiency: All-season insulation and LED lighting minimize environmental impact while reducing costs.Dual Revenue Streams: Offers both bagged ice and water vending capabilities to maximize profitability.By addressing common challenges like out-of-stock issues, shrinkage, and inventory management, the Avalanche is the perfect solution for convenience stores, gas stations, and other high-traffic locations.The Everest Ascent: Seamlessly Integrated ConvenienceThe Ascent complements the Avalanche by offering a through-wall design, ideal for businesses integrating vending machines into their construction. Customers access the machine from the exterior, ensuring operation in any weather. Like the Avalanche, the Ascent boasts Everest’s design philosophy of eliminating complex mechanical parts, ensuring durability and ease of ownership.Why Everest?For over a decade, Everest Ice and Water Systems has been at the forefront of innovation, helping business owners climb higher with cutting-edge solutions. The company’s commitment to simplifying machine ownership and delivering unmatched quality is evident in its newest offerings.“We’re proud to launch the Avalanche and the Ascent as the next evolution in ice vending,” said Ben Gaskill, CEO. “These models reflect our dedication to innovation, reliability, and meeting the needs of both business owners and their customers.”AvailabilityThe Everest Avalanche and Ascent models are available now. For more information, visit everesticeandwater.com or contact sales@everesticeandwater.com.About Everest Ice and Water SystemsEverest Ice and Water Systems is a leading provider of ice and water vending machines, known for their durability, innovation, and ease of use. Everest is committed to helping business owners scale new heights with profitable, sustainable solutions.

