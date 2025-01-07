Audient Group Welcomes Government Accountability Office and Inspector General Veteran George A. Scott, CFE as Partner

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Audient Group , LLC announced the addition of George A. Scott as its newest partner. Scott brings extensive experience in federal oversight, program integrity, and fraud risk management in the public sector.Scott joins Audient Group following a distinguished government career spanning over three decades. He most recently served as Acting Inspector General of the National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA). Scott also held senior executive roles at the Government Accountability Office (GAO) and the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), where he served as interim Executive Director.At NASA OIG, Scott was instrumental in transforming operations by focusing on strategic and human capital planning, enhancing data analytics, and improving data-informed decision making. During his 30-plus year tenure at GAO, Scott led one of the agency’s largest teams and oversaw performance audits across programs in education, labor, and homeland security.Scott’s addition further bolsters the deep anti-fraud credentials of the firm, already a recognized leader in the government fraud risk management space. Linda Miller, CEO of Audient Group, commented, "I’m thrilled to welcome George Scott to Audient Group as a partner overseeing our government practice. Hebrings an unmatched depth and breadth of experience in government oversight and furthers our commitment to being a firm of public servants."Scott expressed his enthusiasm about his new role, stating, “I am honored to be joining Audient Group. I admire the values and culture that Linda and the Audient Group team demonstrate towards one another and the exceptional work they produce. Over my career, I have seen the profound impact fraud, waste,and abuse can have on government agencies and programs of all sizes. I am excited to be a part of a team that is committed to fighting fraud and helping better protect the taxpayers’ dollars.”About George A. Scott, CFE A long-standing member of the government oversight and accountability community, Scott has testified numerous times before Congress and his work has contributed to significant policy changes to improve federal programs. He is passionate about developing and mentoring the next generation of leaders, having helped the federal Inspector General community establish its first ever community-wide mentoring program. Scott holds a Bachelor of Arts, Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is a graduate of the Senior Executive Fellows Program at the Harvard Kennedy School. He is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).About Audient GroupAudient Group is a small, woman-owned, boutique consulting firm specializing in program integrity and fraud risk management solutions for government and private sector clients. The firm is made up of consultants with unparalleled credentials and expertise in fraud risk management, including numerous former government oversight professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.