Dr. Phillip J. DeJesus Recognized for Excellence in Dentistry by National Consumer Advisory Board

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOI, a leader in advanced dentistry and patient-centered care, has been recognized as one of America’s Best Dentists by the National Consumer Advisory Board. This prestigious honor, given to dental professionals with exceptional credentials, experience, and dedication, follows his consecutive wins as Connecticut’s Best Dentist in recent years.Renowned for his calming chair-side manner and ability to help patients overcome smile insecurity, Dr. DeJesus has earned the trust of Fairfield County residents for complex dental restoration cases. His unique blend of clinical expertise and an aesthetic approach to matching facial features and oral anatomy sets him apart.“I am deeply honored to receive the America’s Best Dentists recognition,” said Dr. DeJesus. “This award reflects not just my commitment to excellence in dentistry but the dedication of my entire team in providing exceptional patient care. Throughout my 30 years of practice, I’ve always believed that staying at the forefront of dental technology and continuing education is crucial for delivering the best possible outcomes.”Dr. DeJesus is a Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD)—a designation achieved by fewer than 2% of dentists nationwide. This distinction requires dentists to complete over 1,100 hours of continuing education, including 400 hours in hands-on courses, and pass an exam as rigorous as board certification. Additionally, he is a Hybridge-certified doctor, specializing in full-mouth restoration with advanced dental implants, further cementing his reputation as an expert in comprehensive smile transformations.“We don’t just treat teeth—we build lasting relationships with our patients, taking time to understand their unique needs and concerns,” Dr. DeJesus added. “This recognition validates our patient-first approach and inspires us to continue raising the bar in dental care in Fairfield County.”The America’s Best Dentists selection process, conducted by the National Consumer Advisory Board, honors professionals who meet strict criteria, including:- Full-time dedication to patient care.- Extensive continuing education, exceeding standard state requirements.- Exceptional online reviews and peer recommendations.- No history of license suspensions or malpractice.- Precision-focused care using advanced tools like magnification.About Dr. Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD, FICOIWith over 30 years of experience, Dr. Phillip J. DeJesus is renowned for advanced dental expertise and compassionate, patient-focused care. As a Hybridge-certified doctor and Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD), he specializes in innovative solutions for complex dental restoration cases. DeJesus Dental Group proudly serves Fairfield County, Connecticut, with tailored care from its Bridgeport dental office and Shelton dental office , helping patients restore confidence and achieve lasting dental health.

