Governor Josh Stein Announces Executive Order to Keep North Carolina Warm

(RALEIGH) Governor Josh Stein today announced an executive order to temporarily waive federal limits on the amount of time drivers transporting propane and other heating fuels can be on the road, ensuring heating materials get to people in need quickly.  

“As we face plummeting temperatures, we must ensure that North Carolinians who have been impacted by winter weather and Hurricane Helene maintain an adequate supply of heating fuels,” said Governor Stein. “We’ll continue to use every tool at our disposal to keep people safe and help them recover from Hurricane Helene.” 

Read Governor Stein’s executive order here

