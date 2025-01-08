NUMOTECH, INC. Strengthens Intellectual Property Protection with U.S. Patent for NUMOBAG-DISPOSABLE ISOLATION SYSTEM

Numobag Disposable Isolation System (N-DIS) Patient in (N-DIS) Transport patient in (N-DIS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Numotech, Inc. based in Northridge, California, announced on January 7, 2025, the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent No. 12,186,265 for the Numobag Disposable Isolation System (N-DIS).N-DIS is a portable, easily deployed, low cost, and sole use disposable infectious disease containment system allowing infectious patients to be safely transported while being fully encapsulated in a medical grade oxygen enriched clear polyethylene membrane. The N-DIS is designed to minimize risk to the patient and front-line personnel.The N-DIS will be critical for first responder and medical staff protection against infectious and contagious pathogens such as SARS-CoV-2 COVID 19, A H5N1 Bird Flu, Human Metapneumovirus HMPV, Monkeypox Clade 1, Ebola and others while infected patients are being transported and/or isolated. Given constant re-exposure to respiratory pathogens, front-line medical personnel and first responders have the second highest rates of serious illness and death.In 2023, the N-DIS was tested by the U.S. Army’s premier testing facility which reported that the isolation efficacy rating of the N-DIS was greater than 99.99% for viral and bacterial pathogens. The N-DIS can isolate contaminated patients during transport and protect first responders and medical personnel. The N-DIS can also protect vulnerable patients with severely compromised immune systems from airborne and surface pathogens.The N-DIS is easy to use, low cost, disposable, and meets all quarantine protocols. The N-DIS contains the contaminated exhaust from the patient in a HEPA filter. The N-DIS membrane and HEPA filter exhaust system can be disposed of as biohazard waste after the patient is removed from the N-DIS.“We are pleased to receive the new N-DIS patent. The N-DIS supplements standard PPE and captures viral and bacterial particles emitted from a patient’s body, preventing exposure to EMT personnel, first responders, nurses, and physicians from pathogenic biological airborne particulates,” said Robert Felton, President of Numotech, Inc. Felton continued, “The N-DIS will also be useful for U.S. military personnel who are facing an ever-growing challenge from infectious pathogens.”Felton emphasized that “Along with rapid isolation of the patient, another critical operational consideration is patient safety. The emplacement of the N-DIS does not cause undue physical discomfort for the patient which would impede rapid and effective isolation. The patient can be transported and monitored comfortably.”The N-DIS is expected to be a market leader based on performance, pricing, portability, and ease of implementation, personnel training, and disposability compared to competing products.For more information contact:Robert Felton, PresidentToll Free: 877-686-6832Email: numotech@earthlink.net

