IMPOWR is Now a Pathways Community HUB Institute® Model Certification- Technology Vendor

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMPOWR, a leader in social care technology innovation, is proud to announce that it has received the nationally recognized Pathways Community HUB Institute® (PCHI) Model Provisional Certification as a Technology Vendor. The PCHI Model is a proven, evidence-based approach designed to connect individuals with the services and resources they need to achieve better health outcomes. Over the course of twelve months, IMPOWR went through the rigorous credentialing process where they demonstrated the platform met numerous requirements from workflow and user experience, to reporting and data security.

According to Sean Ossont, CEO of IMPOWR, “This certification represents our continued commitment to provide best-in-class technology that meets the real needs of social care hubs and networks that are providing critical services to positively impact their communities. IMPOWR is structured to provide standard workflows and approaches for all roles, including Community Health Workers, and leverages the incredible evidence-based model PCHI has created.”

Dr. Sarah Redding, Founder & CEO of PCHI, added, “The PCHI Model emphasizes coordinated whole person care across multiple network partners in a community- this requires quality standards, we call Pathways, and quality technology. We are thrilled to have IMPOWR as a PCHI technology vendor."

Since 2018, IMPOWR has been purpose built to support quality social care networks and has strived to partner with organizations focused on meeting the needs of the community. With this achievement, IMPOWR is poised to make considerable strides toward a more integrated, equitable approach to social care infrastructure. This certification cements IMPOWR as able to support the adoption or maintenance of the PCHI Models and partner alongside hubs to meet evolving needs.

About Continual Care Solutions:

IMPOWR is a social care technology provider committed to enhancing care coordination through innovative technology solutions. By focusing on community health improvement, IMPOWR develops tools that enable social care providers to efficiently manage and deliver high-quality, patient-centered care.

About Pathways Community HUB Institute®:

The Pathways Community HUB Institute® is dedicated to the development and expansion of the PCHI Model, an approach that addresses the root causes of health disparities by connecting individuals with necessary services to improve their overall health and quality of life.

