The Brookbush Institute updates the course 'Intrinsic Stabilization Subsystem'

Intrinsic Stabilization Subsystem (ISS) - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/intrinsic-stabilization-subsystem

Find out how the transverse abdominis, pelvic floor, diaphragm, anterior layer of the thoracolumbar fascia, and posterior abdominal fascia work together.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from the course: Intrinsic Stabilization Subsystem (ISS) Additional subsystem course: Posterior Oblique Subsystem Related to: Myofascial Slings INTRODUCTIONThis course describes the intrinsic stabilization subsystem (ISS), a concept originally proposed by Dr. Brent Brookbush to integrate the work of professionals such as Vleeming et al. (1), Hodges et al. (20), Bergmark, A. (1989), Comerford and Mottram (2001), etc. This subsystem may also be referred to as intrinsic core muscles, deep core muscles, intrinsic stabilizers, stabilizing system, local stabilizers, and is related to the terms muscle sling, myofascial sling, myofascial synergy, core subsystem, myofascial lines, myofascial trains, anatomy trains, myofascial meridians, and deep front line.THE ISS IS COMPRISED OF:- Transverse Abdominis (TVA)- Internal Obliques- Pelvic Floor (Levator ani, coccygeus, and associated fascia)- Diaphragm- Multifidus- Rotatores, Interspinales & Intertransversarii- Abdominal Fascia (posterior layer)- Continuous with investing fascia of the Diaphragm and Pelvic Floor- Thoracolumbar Fascia (TLF) (anterior and middle layer)- Potentially- Quadratus Lumborum- PsoasFUNCTION (SUMMARY):- Concentric Function: None (potentially traction/decompression)- Isometric Function: Stabilization of the lumbar spine, SIJ, and pelvis- Eccentric Function: Contributes to eccentric deceleration of lumbar flexion and lateral flexion.COMMON MALADAPTIVE BEHAVIOR:- Under-activePRACTICAL APPLICATION:Core- Quadruped Progressions (TVA Activation)COURSE INFO:The concepts and techniques described in this course may be particularly beneficial for neuromuscular re-education, coordination, motor pattern integration, whole-body strength, functional strength, and sports performance. Sports medicine professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, etc.) should consider adding these exercises to their repertoire to improve the outcomes of their integrated exercise programs, sports performance programs, and therapeutic (rehabilitation) interventions.Pre-approved Credits for:- Human Movement Specialist (HMS) CertificationPre-approved for Continuing Education Credits for:- Athletic Trainers- Chiropractors- Group Exercise Instructors- Occupational Therapists- Personal Trainers- Physical Therapists- Physical Therapy Assistants- Yoga Instructors- This Course Includes:This Course Includes:- AI Tutor- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Research Review- Technique Videos- Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved Final ExamFOR THE COMPLETE COURSE, FOLLOW THE LINK.

