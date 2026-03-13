The Brookbush Institute Publishes a NEW Article: 'Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says'

Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/cardio-or-strength-first-here-s-what-the-research-says

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Most outcomes are either unaffected or slightly favor strength-before-cardio sequences; the Brookbush Institute recommends that most individuals should perform strength training first.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excerpt from the NEW Article: Cardio or Strength First? Here's What the Research Says - Additional Article: Drop Sets: Comprehensive Systematic Review and Training Recommendations - Related Course: Acute Variables: Exercise Order SHOULD WE PERFORM AEROBICE EXERCISE FIRST F OR STRENGTH TRAINING FIRSTShould you perform aerobic exercise first or strength training first?"Should I do cardio or strength training first?" is one of the most frequently asked questions received from clients, athletes, and even fitness professionals. The debate over exercise order has been around for decades, but what does the research actually say? More importantly, how can you use this information to get better results?At the Brookbush Institute, we conducted a comprehensive systematic review of all peer-reviewed, published research comparing the effects of performing aerobic (cardio) exercise before strength training and vice versa. The findings might be surprising. While the differences are often small, the order of a workout can have subtle yet meaningful effects on your performance and progress.In this article, the key findings are broken down in an easy-to-digest format, provide a clear recommendation for practice, and explain why understanding exercise order is essential for crafting effective workout programs. Also, don't miss the full course (and systematic research review) on Acute Variables: Exercise Order, where the topic is addressed with more depthDOES EXERCISE ORDER MATTER?The short answer: It depends, but strength-first is often the better choice....USE THE LINKS TO CHECK OUT THE FULL ARTICLE

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