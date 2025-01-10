The Stitch Room Grand Re-Opening – A Celebration of Style

Join The Stitch Room’s grand re-opening with discounts on special fabrics, exciting raffles, a grand prize, and interactive design activities.

We invite our community to this unique event, showcasing the life-changing potential of our products. Our goal is to provide an unforgettable experience filled with innovative ideas & exclusive deals.”
— Della Tubbs, General Manager of The Stitch Room
SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stitch Room (TSR) is excited to announce its Grand Re-Opening Event, set for January 22, 2025, at its Sacramento location: 815 Professor Ln #200, Sacramento, CA 95834. This event highlights TSR’s commitment to quality fabrics and design inspiration, offering a day filled with interactive experiences, exclusive discounts, and prizes.

What to Expect
Attendees can take advantage of a one-day-only offer of 15% off special order fabrics. This event provides an opportunity to explore TSR’s extensive collection of premium materials and connect with the team’s fabric experts, who will be on hand to share tips and insights.

Prizes and Giveaways
Throughout the day, attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes, including free pillow sets, bedding, and fabric swatches. Guests who spend $500 or more will be automatically entered into a drawing for the Grand Prize: an in-house fabric package provided by TSR. Participants must be present to win.

Interactive Experiences
The event will feature live product demonstrations, hands-on fabric tutorials, and discussions on selecting the perfect materials for home projects. Attendees can gain practical knowledge and inspiration to elevate their interior spaces.

For more information about the event, please get in touch with the TSR team at (916) 928-4292. Mark your calendars and join TSR for a day of design and discovery!

About The Stitch Room (TSR):
The Stitch Room (formerly Cut-yardage & Custom Home Interiors) is your trusted destination for premium fabrics and expert craftsmanship in Sacramento, California. TSR specializes in offering a wide selection of high-quality fabrics, tailored design solutions, and personalized customer service. From custom upholstery to innovative fabric packages and premium window coverings, TSR is committed to helping clients create spaces that reflect their unique style and vision. With a team of skilled professionals and a dedication to excellence, The Stitch Room continues to be a source of inspiration and creativity for homeowners and designers alike.

Della Tubbs
The Stitch Room
+1 916-928-4292


