PureForge® Brakes Adds Strategic Industry Brake Professionals to its Board

John Wiebrock new Board member Daniel Sandberg new Board member Clive Spackman new Board member

PONTIAC, MI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PureForge Brakes recently appointed three new board members with high-level brake industry expertise and management experience. All are retired executives. They are:• CLIVE J. SPACKMAN, former Director, Global Commodity Purchasing – Cast and Machined Components TRW/ZF.• DANIEL SANDBERG, former Brembo North America, Inc. President and CEO.• JOHN WIESBROCK: former Executive Vice President of Waupaca Foundry.Each executive brings a wealth of knowledge, connectivity, and guidance to the working board to support PureForge Brakes' key growth objectives in 2025/26. In their Board roles, all will advise on scalability, sales performance, brand image, and financial growth efforts.“We are very fortunate to have this seasoned group of executives join our board, and they’re working to be in the driver’s seat with the right product to disrupt the brake market environment. From longevity to a cleaner product for the world, these three individuals, along with our existing board, will bring PureForge forward as a disruptive change agent to the market entirely that much sooner,” says PureForge CEO Gordon Heidacker.About PureForgeBrakesPureForgeBrakes is an Automotive Brake Technology Company. The AtomicForgedBrake treatment is a proprietary technology that improves rotor and pad longevity, reduces high brake maintenance costs, and reduces environmental dust associated with traditional brake wear. For more information about PureForge or to order products, go to our website, www.pureforge.com or please contact:

