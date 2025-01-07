West Virginia Department of Health Supplies Free Radon Test Kits Alongside National Radon Action Month

The West Virginia Department of Health is supplying residents with free radon test kits to ensure their homes or apartments are safe. Governor Jim Justice has proclaimed January as National Radon Action Month, leading to more awareness and action around the topic of the odorless and invisible radioactive gas.

“We like to think that just because everything in our home looks safe that means it is,” shared Cabinet Secretary Sherri A. Young, D.O., MBA, FAAFP. “Unfortunately, radon is something that we can’t see, can’t smell, and can’t know it's harming us without testing. We are encouraging everyone to take a few moments to order this free kit. Doing so could potentially save your life and the lives of those you love.”

“You can never be too safe when it comes to protecting yourself and your home,” shared Jason Frame, director of the Office of Environmental Health Services. “These kits are delivered quickly and come at no cost to residents, making it easier than ever to take that first step.”

Naturally released from rocks, soil, and water, radon can get trapped inside homes and buildings and eventually begin to build up in the air. Breathing in high levels of radon over time can cause serious health issues and even lung cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Surgeon General’s office estimate that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 annual lung cancer deaths in the United States, making it the second leading cause of lung cancer deaths following smoking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that most people who are suffering from radon exposure don’t display symptoms until the lung cancer is advanced, making it harder to treat.

The only way to ensure a home is presenting safe levels of radon is to test. The Office of Environmental Health Services’ radon program monitors levels across the state, reporting results on the ﻿Public Radon Dashboard﻿. Residents are urged to request a free radon testing kit by emailing radon@wv.gov or by calling 304-352-5039.

According to the CDC, radon reduction systems can reduce home radon levels by up to 99 percent. The EPA strongly recommends taking preventative measures if radon levels are 4 picoCuries per liter of air (pCi/L) or higher. Learn more about West Virginia’s Radon Program

here

.