Jason Ruedy Recommends Fort Collins Homebuyers Consider The 100% Loan-to-Value Option For Homeownership

FORT COLLONS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy , President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger and top mortgage broker says if your dreaming of owning your own home in the beautiful city of Fort Collins ? Well, now could be the perfect time to make that dream a reality. With the the 100% loan to value purchase product, potential homeowners no longer have to save for a down payment, making homeownership more accessible than ever before. As the real estate market in Fort Collins continues to be competitive, mortgage expert Jason Ruedy is advising prospective homebuyers to take advantage of the current market conditions and consider purchasing a home now. Ruedy believes that if we see lower mortgage rates in 2025, the housing market could see a surge in sales prices, making it even more challenging for buyers to enter the market.This new product allows buyers to finance the entire purchase price of their home, eliminating the need for a down payment. This is great news for those who have been struggling to save for a down payment, as it can often be a significant barrier to homeownership. With this option, more people can now enter the housing market and achieve their dream of owning a home in Fort Collins.According to Ruedy, the Fort Collins housing market is currently receiving an average of two offers per home and selling in just 57 days. With high demand and limited inventory, buyers are facing fierce competition and rising prices. However, Ruedy believes that if we see lower mortgage rates in 2025, the market could see a significant increase in sales prices, making it even more challenging for buyers to afford a home.But that's not all - experts predict that mortgage rates may continue to decrease in 2025, making now an even more opportune time to buy a home. Lower mortgage rates mean lower monthly payments, making homeownership even more affordable. With the possibility of rates dropping even further in the future, it's essential to take advantage of the current market conditions before demand for real estate increases and prices rise.Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to become a homeowner in Fort Collins. With the 100% loan to value purchase product and the potential for lower mortgage rates in the future, now is the time to take the leap and invest in your future. Contact your local real estate agent today to learn more about this exciting opportunity and start your journey towards homeownership in Fort Collins.To follow The Home Loan Arranger on Instagram for market updates visit - https://www.instagram.com/thehomeloanarranger/

