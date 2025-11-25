Jason Ruedy Highlights Savings for Pittsburgh Homeowners Using 90% Cash-Out Refi

The Home Loan Arranger

Jason Ruedy says now is the time for Pittsburgh homeowners to consolidate debt, cut payments, and build financial stability as mortgage rates drop

Don’t let high-interest debt control your future” — Jason Ruedy

PITTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger and ranked among the Top 1% of loan originators in the nation for production, says that as the cost of living continues to rise and consumer debt hits record highs, homeowners across Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania are facing increasing financial pressure. In response, Ruedy is seeing a major surge in homeowners turning to cash-out refinance loans and debt-consolidation mortgages to lower monthly payments, eliminate high-interest debt, and regain control of their finances.“Many families are struggling to keep up,” says Ruedy. “With credit card interest rates reaching as high as 35% and household debt at historic levels, homeowners are searching for real solutions. And with today’s mortgage rates lower than most unsecured debt, now is the ideal time to consolidate high-interest balances into a single, more manageable mortgage payment — often saving hundreds per month.”💸 Cash-Out Refinance: A Smart Strategy for Pittsburgh HomeownersRuedy explains that a cash-out refinance allows Pittsburgh homeowners to tap into the equity they’ve built in their homes and use it to eliminate costly credit card debt, personal loans, medical bills, or other high-interest obligations. By rolling multiple debts into one lower-rate mortgage payment, borrowers can dramatically reduce monthly expenses and strengthen long-term financial stability.Top benefits of a cash-out refinance in Pittsburgh include:✅ Consolidating high-interest debt into one affordable monthly payment✅ Lowering monthly expenses and improving cash flow✅ Avoiding skyrocketing credit card rates exceeding 30%–35%✅ Reducing financial stress and improving long-term financial stability✅ Financing home improvements or major purchases without expensive personal loans“By leveraging their home equity wisely, homeowners can take control of their financial future,” Ruedy says. “It’s one of the most powerful tools available in today’s market — and many of our Pittsburgh clients are saving tens of thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.”🏠 Why Now Is the Time to Refinance in PittsburghWith over 33 years of mortgage experience and thousands of successful closings, Jason Ruedy has earned a national reputation as one of the most trusted mortgage advisors in the country. Through The Home Loan Arranger, he specializes in:Debt consolidation mortgagesCustomized refinance strategies designed around each homeowner’s financial goalsRuedy emphasizes that acting now is critical: home values in the Pittsburgh market remain near all-time highs, and mortgage rates are still significantly lower than most credit card and personal loan rates.“This is a window of opportunity,” Ruedy explains. “Homeowners can use their equity to lower monthly payments, eliminate high-interest debt, and rebuild financial stability before rates rise again.”Bottom Line for Pittsburgh Homeowners“Don’t let high-interest debt control your future,” says Ruedy. “A cash-out refinance can completely transform your financial outlook — and for many Pittsburgh homeowners, it’s the single most impactful financial move they’ll make this year.”

90% Loan to Value Cash-Out Refinance

Legal Disclaimer:

