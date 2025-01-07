Submit Release
Latest Rising 6 community project

Senior Airman Shantel Scott, 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron supply management apprentice, cleans toys during the Rising 6 community service project at the Ronald McDonald House in Dayton Ohio, Dec. 8, 2024. In addition to volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House, the Rising 6 also donated toys and clothes to the organization. The Dayton Ronald McDonald House, the 16th in the U.S., began with seven rooms, expanded to 14, and will grow to 42 rooms by early 2025.

