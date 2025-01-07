Royal Hound Releases Additional Research Data Ensuring the Safety of Anti-toxi

UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- British pet pharmaceutical company Royal Hound has released additional research data verifying the long-term safety of its comprehensive pet supplement, Anti-toxi. This research focused on assessing the effects of Anti-toxi's main ingredients on the pet's body from multiple perspectives, with an emphasis on ensuring safe, long-term use. Through this research, Royal Hound aimed to strengthen the scientific basis for product use, providing reliable information to pet owners.The research team conducted various experiments to evaluate the long-term effects of Anti-toxi ingredients on the immune system, digestive function, and antioxidant environment within the pet's body. In particular, the absorption, metabolism, and excretion processes of Anti-toxi ingredients were closely observed to determine whether key health indicators remained stable when the product was consumed daily. The experiment confirmed that Anti-toxi can be used safely over the long term without causing side effects in pets.This study also analyzed the impact of various environmental factors on the pet's body. The research team focused on whether Anti-toxi ingredients were naturally absorbed and excreted in the pet's system and whether they effectively performed antioxidant and immune-boosting functions. The ingredient formulation of Anti-toxi was designed to contribute to pet health and balance maintenance, with supporting research providing scientific evidence that Anti-toxi assists in long-term welfare and health management.A Royal Hound spokesperson stated, "This study focused on scientifically verifying that Anti-toxi can be used safely by pets over the long term, and we aim to provide pet owners with reliable information by transparently releasing the research data."The newly released research data is expected to serve as an important reference for future pet supplement development and will continue to be applied in research on pet health and safety verification.Website : https://royalehound.com/

