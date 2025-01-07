Weidenhammer and NorthPoint Development Celebrate Ribbon Cutting at Eastgate Commerce Center

Ribbon Cutting Award Presentation - Independence Chamber of Commerce Team Photo

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NorthPoint Development recently hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house in partnership with Weidenhammer New Packaging, a leader in bulk ice cream packaging and machinery, to mark the grand opening of their new production and distribution hub at Eastgate Commerce Center. The event celebrated a key milestone for both Weidenhammer and Eastgate Commerce Center, a transformative development for Independence, Missouri.Weidenhammer’s new facility underscores the company’s commitment to growth and innovation. Since establishing its U.S. operations in 2007, Weidenhammer has continued to expand, driven by its mission to revolutionize consumer goods packaging with a focus on safety, simplicity, and customer-first solutions. The move to Eastgate Commerce Center provides the company with a state-of-the-art facility to better serve its customers and meet growing demand.The Independence Chamber of Commerce recognized Weidenhammer with the 2024 Impact Award, stating: “In recognition of your accomplishments that have created a positive impact on the Independence economy.”“Today’s ribbon-cutting represents a shared vision for progress and economic vitality,” said Tristan Ott, Industrial Leasing Manager at NorthPoint Development. “Weidenhammer’s presence at Eastgate Commerce Center not only strengthens the region’s industrial landscape but also highlights the importance of collaborative partnerships in driving sustainable growth and innovation.”Eastgate Commerce Center, a monumental project developed and managed by NorthPoint Development, exemplifies a commitment to both business and community impact. With a $1 billion capital investment, the center spans approximately 10 million square feet and incorporates $25 million in public infrastructure enhancements. Over the next 33 years, Eastgate Commerce Center is projected to generate $151 million in tax revenue, providing significant fiscal contributions to the region.The new Weidenhammer facility is strategically located to take advantage of the center’s modern infrastructure, food-grade certifiable elements, and long-term management benefits, aligning perfectly with the company’s operational needs and future growth plans.

