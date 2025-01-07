Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: January 07, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Meeting on Proposed Pedestrian Safety Project in Chautauqua County Open House on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Clymer Town Highway Building The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, January 14, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed project to enhance accommodations for pedestrians along State Route 474, also known as Main Street, from Maple Avenue to Clymer Hill Road in the Town of Clymer, Chautauqua County. The project is scheduled to begin in 2026. The open-house-style meeting will be held at the Clymer Town Highway Building, located at 8026 State Route 474 in the Town of Clymer, to solicit community input that will inform and facilitate the project’s development. The session will feature displays and information about the project and will provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned. The project proposes to enhance safety and sustainability through the replacement and upgrade of pedestrian infrastructure. This will potentially include the replacement of deteriorated sidewalk, construction of new sidewalks and the installation of an asphalt path extending toward Clymer Hill Road. In addition, the project proposes to replace curbs where needed, repair drainage systems and upgrade curb ramps, signage and the flashing traffic signal. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Cameron Schulz, acting regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5110.16. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.