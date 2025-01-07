Governor Stein’s Cabinet is Sworn In

Today, ten members of Governor Josh Stein’s cabinet were sworn into office.

“My cabinet secretaries are ready to hit the ground running to make North Carolina safer and stronger,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am grateful that this talented team has agreed to serve our state, and I look forward to working together to make our home state an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The following secretaries were sworn into the Governor’s Cabinet:

Department of Adult Correction: Leslie Cooley Dismukes , who previously served as the Criminal Bureau Chief at the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Department of Commerce: Lee Lilley , who previously served as the Director of Economic and Pandemic Recovery and as Director of Legislative Affairs.

Department of Environmental Quality: D. Reid Wilson , who previously served as the Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and as Chief of Staff to the Administrator of the EPA.

Department of Information Technology: Teena Piccione, who previously served in leadership roles at Google, RTI International, Fidelity Investments, and AT&T.

Department of Military and Veteran Affairs: Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette, who is an Air Force veteran, third-generation service member, and former partner at an international law firm.

Department of Public Safety: Eddie Buffaloe, Jr , who has served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety since 2021 and previously served as a law enforcement officer for 30 years, including nine years as Elizabeth City Police Chief.

Department of Revenue: McKinley Wooten, Jr., who brings more than 30 years of public service experience, including most recently as the Assistant Secretary for Tax Processing, Research & Equity at the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Office of State Budget and Management: Kristin Walker , who currently leads the Office of State Budget and Management as State Budget Director.

Office of State Human Resources: Staci Meyer, who served as Chief Deputy Secretary at the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and as a Special Deputy Attorney General at the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Department of Transportation: Joey Hopkins, who has worked at the Department of Transportation for more than 30 years, including as Secretary, chief operating officer, deputy chief engineer, and division engineer.

The remaining members of Governor Stein’s cabinet are below.