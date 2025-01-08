EGbatt Launches Exclusive Promotion for 15kWh 48v 300Ah Lithium Battery Storage system for residential Solar industry

15KWH Lithium battery production 48v 300Ah LiFePo4 battery storage 15kwh solar system connection

EGbatt's 15kWh Lithium Battery Offers Affordable, High Energy Storage for Solar Systems, Boosting Efficiency and Sustainability for Off-Grid Applications.

DONGGUANG, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EGbatt is excited to announce a limited-time promotion offering its 15kWh Lithium Battery Storage Solution at a special price of $1480. This high-performance battery is designed to upgrade solar systems, providing reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective energy storage for off-grid applications, homes, cabins, and small businesses.With solar energy demand on the rise, EGbatt’s lithium battery offers a powerful alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries. The EGbatt 15kWh lithium battery is built with LiFePO4 technology, providing longer lifespan, faster charging, and superior safety features compared to older battery types. The system is engineered to seamlessly integrate with solar setups, ensuring efficient energy storage for both new and existing installations.Key Features of the EGbatt 15kWh Lithium Battery Storage Solution:Capacity: 15kWh, ideal for off-grid homes, small businesses, and remote locationsLong Life: 10-year warranty with 9500 cycles, offering long-term reliabilityNominal Voltage: 51.2V with 300Ah capacity for consistent performanceAdvanced LiFePO4 Technology: 16 high-quality 3.2V cells for optimal efficiency and durabilityBuilt-in BMS: Easy integration with hybrid inverters using RS485 or CAN communicationUser-Friendly Display: 5-inch touchscreen for effortless monitoring and operation"We’re thrilled to offer this special promotion and make it even easier for customers to upgrade their solar systems with the latest in lithium technology," said Billy, CEO at EGbatt. "Lithium storage offers incredible benefits over traditional lead-acid batteries, including faster charging, greater efficiency, and a significantly longer lifespan. We believe our 15kWh lithium battery is the ideal choice for anyone looking to boost their energy capacity, while saving on replacement and maintenance costs."A Smart Investment for Solar Power SystemsThe EGbatt 15kWh Lithium Battery not only provides an eco-friendly solution with zero heavy metals, but it also offers a much faster charging time—up to 5 times faster than lead-acid batteries. It’s a smarter, greener option for solar systems that’s built to last longer and save money over time.Customers can now take advantage of this promotional price to upgrade their energy storage solutions and improve their solar system’s performance with the high-quality, sustainable EGbatt 15kWh lithium battery.Special Offer for Solar Installers and DealersEGbatt’s exclusive promotional price of $1480 is available for a limited time to solar installers, battery dealers, and distributors. This is a fantastic opportunity to enhance solar power systems and offer customers an affordable, high-performance energy storage solution.For more information, or to take advantage of this limited-time offer, please contact EGbatt or visit 15KWH Battery Page.About EGbattEGbatt is an innovative provider of energy storage solutions specializing in lithium batteries and off-grid inverters. The company’s mission is to make renewable energy more efficient, affordable, and accessible by offering high-quality products that help customers enhance their solar systems. EGbatt’s products are designed to meet the needs of residential, commercial , and industrial applications with a focus on sustainability, performance, and long-term savings.

