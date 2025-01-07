SITKA Gear’s Eighth Storefront Opens in Columbus This January

Columbus’ 3,430-square-foot SITKA Gear store will celebrate its grand opening on January 11.

Columbus’ 3,430-square-foot SITKA Gear store will celebrate its grand opening on January 11.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SITKA Gear, a leader in technical hunting and outdoor apparel, announces the opening of its newest retail store in Columbus, Ohio. Located at 4173 Worth Ave., the store will host its grand opening on Saturday, January 11, 2025. This new location gives sportsmen and women an opportunity to explore SITKA’s premium line of hunting and outdoor gear through an engaging, hands-on shopping experience.

The 3,430-square-foot Columbus store marks SITKA’s newest addition to its expanding network of retail locations. It joins the flagship store in Bozeman, Montana, as well as recently opened stores in Dallas, Atlanta, two locations in the Minneapolis, Minnesota metro area, Charlotte and Chicago.

The Grand Opening celebration of the Columbus store kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs until 8 p.m., featuring food, drinks, family-friendly activities, exclusive in-store deals, and exciting raffles. Attendees will have the chance to meet SITKA Ambassador Chris Bee, a top bowhunter, competitive archer, and popular content creator known for his expertise and passion for the outdoors. Plus, the first 150 visitors will receive special gift bags packed with SITKA merchandise, and one lucky winner will take home a SITKA Gear system valued at up to $1,000. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with the SITKA community and celebrate the new store!

Grand Opening Details:

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 4173 Worth Ave, Columbus, OH 43219

Phone: (380) 276-0225

SITKA’s Columbus location will feature a wide range of their top-selling hunting and outdoor apparel, including signature franchise products and exclusive Columbus-branded gear. Customers can also benefit from personalized service and expert advice from knowledgeable staff, ensuring they get the most out of their outdoor adventures.

“As we establish our presence in Columbus, we’re thrilled to share SITKA’s innovation and dedication to the outdoors with local sportsmen and women,” said Alley Ray, Retail Marketing Manager at SITKA Gear. “The growth of our brick-and-mortar locations enables us to provide a hands-on, immersive shopping experience, allowing customers to explore our technical gear firsthand and see how it elevates their outdoor adventures.”

The grand opening event is just the beginning, as the Columbus store will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., making it a convenient destination for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the region.

For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about SITKA Gear’s Columbus location, visit www.sitkagear.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.