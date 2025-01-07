Media accreditation for Special Official Funeral of Prof Sibusiso Bengu

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) invites members of the media who wish to cover the Special Official Funeral service of the late former Minister Sibusiso Bengu to apply for accreditation.

Prof Bengu passed away on 30 December 2024, at the age of 90.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Official Funeral for the late former Minister Sibusiso Bengu.

On Friday, 10 January 2025, Prof Bengu will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral to held at the University of Zululand, KwaDlagezwa, Richardsbay in KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Members of the media who wish to cover the official funeral of former Minister Bengu are requested to complete the attached form in full and send it to Takalani Mukwevho on takalanim@gcis.gov.za or Ntando Mlotshwa on ntando@gcis.gov.za by no later than Wednesday, 08 January 2025 @12h00.

NB: Applicants are requested to complete the form in full and ensure that the supplied details are correct and the form must be submitted in its original format (excel).

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

