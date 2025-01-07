Synthica Energy Partners with Glazer’s Beer & Beverage to Divert Waste Product from Landfills

Synthica Energy is a renewable natural gas (RNG) development company focused on the creation of anaerobic digestion facilities across the United States.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synthica Energy, a leading developer of anaerobic digestion facilities that convert organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), has partnered with Dallas-based Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, one of the nation’s leading beverage distributors. Synthica is currently building a new anaerobic digestion facility in San Antonio, Texas. Once completed, the facility will have capacity to process up to 250,000 tons of industrial organic waste per year. With the new partnership, Synthica will manage Glazer’s waste – including expired beverages, damaged products and more – diverting it from landfills and turning it into renewable energy.“At Glazer’s, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and the highest standards of quality,” said Thomas Johnson, Operations Director for Glazer’s San Antonio location. “Just as importantly, we pride ourselves on being responsible stewards of the environment and planet Earth. Partnering with Synthica gives us and our product providers a game-changing solution for our waste streams, keeping them out of the landfills and converting them to clean energy that can be injected right back into our local pipelines. The facility is still under construction, but we saw the tremendous benefits of getting in early and reserving the capacity we need for our organization.”Glazer’s Beer & Beverage has more than a dozen locations across the Midwest and southern U.S. The company sells more than 40 million cases of beer annually.“Glazer’s is one of the country’s preeminent beverage distributors, and we’re honored to partner with such a high-integrity group of leaders,” said Grant Gibson, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer for Synthica Energy. “Our state-of-the-art anaerobic digestion facility in San Antonio is redefining the way industrial organic waste is being managed in this region. From collection and transportation to recycling of packaging materials and destruction of beverages, Synthica makes the process as smooth as possible so our feedstock partners can focus on what they do best.”Synthica’s San Antonio facility will process organic waste in an advanced anaerobic digestion treatment process, generating biogas that will be further upgraded into RNG for injection into a nearby pipeline, displacing the use of fossil fuels. Synthica currently has another project near Atlanta that broke ground in October 2024, and a third project under construction in Cincinnati, Ohio that will be operational in 2025.About Synthica EnergySynthica Energy is a renewable natural gas (RNG) development company focused on the creation of anaerobic digestion facilities across the United States. Founded in 2017, Synthica is developing facilities in Cincinnati, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Louisville and other urban markets and has long-term agreements in place to manage waste from leading manufacturers in those regions. To learn more, visit www.synthica.com

