Helm360 Announces Key Leadership Appointments to Drive Growth Following Record-Breaking Year

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helm360 has announced strategic leadership appointments following an exceptional year of growth and unprecedented success in the legal tech industry. These changes reflect Helm360’s commitment to sustaining its momentum and delivering unparalleled value to clients worldwide.Bim Dave has been appointed as CEO of Helm360. Formerly EVP, Bim has been a driving force behind the company’s growth, leveraging his extensive experience and customer-focused approach to deliver exceptional results. His promotion marks a new chapter of growth and innovation, further strengthening Helm360’s ability to meet client needs and drive industry-leading solutions.Henry Piatek has been promoted to Vice President of Professional Services, where he will lead the PMO, Technical Solutions, Business Solutions, and Managed Services teams. Henry’s leadership will be pivotal in scaling Helm360’s service delivery operations and maintaining high-quality client outcomes.Val Brady joins Helm360 as Services Director for North America, bringing extensive expertise in managing professional services teams and delivering complex client engagements. Val’s industry knowledge will play a key role in Helm360’s expansion across North America.“Bim has been an integral part of the Helm360 family since 2016, bringing over 20 years of expertise in the legal industry. His deep understanding of how law firms utilize technology has been instrumental in propelling Helm360 to the forefront of the industry. With an impressive track record of driving innovation and fostering growth, he is poised to lead HELM360 into its next phase of success.”, said Raminder Singh, Founder & Group CEO.“The appointments of Henry and Val are a reflection of our remarkable growth and our commitment to building a leadership team that can take Helm360 to even greater heights,” said Bim Dave, CEO of Helm360. “With Henry’s proven track record and Val’s deep industry expertise, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional service and innovation as we continue to expand globally.”The appointments come at a time when Helm360 is scaling operations to match its record-breaking growth in 2024. The expanded leadership team underscores Helm360’s focus on delivering value through innovative solutions, thought leadership, and expert service delivery.About Helm360:Helm360 is a leading legal technology provider with decades of experience in the industry. Our focus is on supporting the implementation of best-of-breed legal products such as Elite 3E, Prolaw and Intapp.With over 700 employees worldwide, Helm360 has established itself as a global force in the industry. Our team has been involved in some of the largest legal technology deployments in the world, and we offer a full range of implementation services including project management, business consultancy, technical consultancy, data migration (powered by Digital Eye, our intelligent data discovery, integrity, and cleansing tool), quality assurance, and test automation (powered by our H360 Automate solution).In addition to our implementation services, Helm360 has developed Termi , an AI assistant that connects to best-of-breed systems and allows lawyers to interact with those systems through natural language processing (NLP). For more information, please visit www.helm360.com

