CE to visit Guangzhou for Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference

MACAU, January 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, will on Thursday (9 January) lead a Government delegation to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, to attend the Guangdong-Macao Cooperation Joint Conference 2025.

The meeting will be jointly chaired by the Chief Executive and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Wang Weizhong. It will be dedicated to study the spirit of the important speeches and instructions of President Xi Jinping, while pragmatically promoting various cooperation between Guangdong and Macao, and advancing the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in its new phase. During the meeting, several cooperation agreements are due to be signed by both parties.

Officials accompanying the Chief Executive on the visit will be: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam; the Commissioner-General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak. The delegation will return to Macao the same day.

While the Chief Executive is away, the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, will be Acting Chief Executive.